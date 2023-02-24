All Sections
Zelenskyy: My children are in Ukraine, this is important for a president

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 24 February 2023, 20:37
Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference on February 24, 2023, photo by the Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is proud that his wife and children remain in Ukraine despite the war. In his opinion, this is important for both the current and former president.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference on 24 February 2023

Quote: "The last and most difficult question [about how the year of war has changed relationships within his family – ed.].

I love them, of course – my wife and my children are the most important people to me. I don't see them often. My parents I don't see at all.

I am very proud of my wife. I believe that she does everything she can for the sake of the children and the state. I wish [she would do] a little bit for my sake, of course – just kidding. 

The main thing is not to let them down. The main thing is that my children are proud of me. And I am glad that they are in Ukraine, that they are studying at Ukrainian universities. 

This is very important for the president of the state – former or current. When you are up against a warring state, [it's very important] that your children stay here; because the state is here, because young men and women are dying here – and it is very important that your children and your wife stay here. I can't order them to be here. The main thing is that that’s the kind of people they should be. I am proud to have been so infinitely lucky with my family and the state."

Details: With this, the president concluded his press conference on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In response to other personal questions from journalists, Zelenskyy said that the most terrible day of the full-scale war for him was the day when he saw Bucha after liberation, and the happiest day will be Victory Day.

