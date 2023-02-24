All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister shows off a Leopard tank: "Where's the road to Moscow?"

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 24 February 2023, 21:30
Ukraine's Defence Minister shows off a Leopard tank: Where's the road to Moscow?

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, shared a humorous short video about the first Leopard 2A4 tanks arriving in Ukraine from Poland.

Source: video on the Militarnyi YouTube channel

Details: The short video, captioned "First Leopard 2A4 tanks arrive in Ukraine from Poland", shows Reznikov getting out of the Western tank.

Advertisement:

When asked about his first impressions, the minister quipped: "Przepraszam, gdzie jest droga na Moskwy?" which is Polish for "Excuse me, where is the road to Moscow?"

Previously: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal shared photos of four Leopard main battle tanks sent to Ukraine by Poland.

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: