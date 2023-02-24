Ukraine's Defence Minister shows off a Leopard tank: "Where's the road to Moscow?"

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, shared a humorous short video about the first Leopard 2A4 tanks arriving in Ukraine from Poland.

Source: video on the Militarnyi YouTube channel

Details: The short video, captioned "First Leopard 2A4 tanks arrive in Ukraine from Poland", shows Reznikov getting out of the Western tank.

When asked about his first impressions, the minister quipped: "Przepraszam, gdzie jest droga na Moskwy?" which is Polish for "Excuse me, where is the road to Moscow?"

Previously: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal shared photos of four Leopard main battle tanks sent to Ukraine by Poland.