Ukraine opposes at least one point in China's "peace plan"

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 22:53
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said on Friday that Ukraine was studying the Chinese proposal to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. He explained that this and all other such proposals must comply with the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly.

Source: Kuleba after the UN Security Council meeting dedicated to the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine

Quote from Kuleba: "We saw the final version of the plan last night. We agree with some of its elements. But there is at least one element that we disagree with, the one concerning ‘unilateral sanctions’. We believe that sanctions are an important tool. Overall it is an interesting document. We are studying it, we have to go through it from start to end and make our own conclusions."

Details: Kuleba praised the fact that China "comprehensively set out its own position on this war".

"We have to state loud and clear: yesterday 141 countries voted in favour of a resolution that outlines the key elements of what the end of the war has to look like. Any proposals that exist outside of the resolution have to comply with it," he stressed.

Background: On 24 February, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a so-called "peace plan" with its ideas for the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine. The plan comprises 12 points and calls for a ceasefire and a resumption of peace talks, but does not offer concrete steps to achieving that.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that China’s "peace plan" could offer a way forward, though he disagrees with some of the elements it contains.

