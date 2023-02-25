Russia deploys Special Forces to deter deserters from front

Russia has sent 200 police officers from the Akhmat Special Operations Regiment to the Bakhmut front, where intense fighting continues, in order to deter deserters.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote form the General Staff: "Forced mobilisation is continuing in the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation.

Up to 200 police officers from the Akhmat Special Operations Regiment were deployed on the Bakhmut front on 23 February to prevent mobilised soldiers from potentially deserting the front or [conducting acts of sabotage]."

