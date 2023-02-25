All Sections
Russia likely out of Iranian-made drones – British Intelligence

European PravdaSaturday, 25 February 2023, 09:43

Britain's Ministry of Defense believes that Russia has probably exhausted its stockpile of Iranian drones, as their launches have virtually ceased.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence; European Pravda

There have not been any reports of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles being used on the territory of Ukraine since around 15 February 2023.

Prior to this, Ukrainian armed forces reported shooting down at least 24 Shahed-136 UAVs between late January and early February; dozens were destroyed in the first few days of the year.

Quote: "This lack of OWA-UAV deployments likely indicates that Russia has run down its current stock.  Russia will likely seek a resupply," the report says.

Although the weapons do not have a good record in destroying their intended targets, Russia likely sees them as useful decoys, which can divert Ukrainian air defences from more effective Russian cruise missiles.

Earlier, the media reported that Russia appears to be in talks with a Chinese drone manufacturer about the mass production of kamikaze attack drones.

