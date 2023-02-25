Ammunition storage point explodes in Mariupol

Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, has reported that a Russian ammunition storage point exploded in the city.

Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Quote: "Effects of Mariupol ‘cotton’ (an explosion) yesterday [24 February – ed.]. [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme – ed.]

Advertisement:

Mariupol Resistance Group confirms the explosion at an ammunition storage point due to the bright fire near Novoselivka in the Central District, as well as detonation of shells.

Details: Later, Andriushchenko stated that the explosions were heard in the morning of 25 February near the villages of Yalta and Yurivka.

According to Andriushchenko, "a large concentration of occupiers" is stationed there.