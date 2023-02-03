All Sections
Russia has not yet withdrawn its aircraft and helicopters from Belarus-Ukraine border

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 3 February 2023, 09:11

Russia has not returned its aviation group to the permanent airfields after the tactical flight drills of Russian and Belarusian pilots. It may indicate that the Russian Federation has decided to strengthen its permanent air presence in Belarus.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Quote: "Despite the completion of joint tactical flight exercises between the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, the Russian Aerospace Forces aviation group was not returned to permanent airfields in the Russian Federation. At the same time, the helicopters of the Air Force of the Republic of Belarus began redeployment to their permanent airfields."

Details: Belaruski Hajun suggests that the withdrawal of the Russian Aerospace Forces' aircraft and helicopters may begin in the coming days.

"Otherwise, such actions will indicate that the Russian Federation has decided to strengthen its permanent aviation presence. Officially, this can be announced as, for example, ‘strengthening the aviation component of the regional grouping of the forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation’," Belaruski Hajun noted.

They also do not have any information on the change in the number of the Russian Armed Forces grouping in Belarus.

Background: On the afternoon of 2 February,  Russia and Belarus announced the completion of "flight and tactical exercises of the Union State". However, in the evening, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that the Russians had not returned their aircraft to their permanent bases.

