Air-raid siren sounded for over 1.5 hours throughout Ukraine: MiG jets were in airspace of Belarus

On the morning of 3 February, an air-raid siren was announced throughout Ukraine for 1 hour and 40 minutes, while Russian MiG-31K jets were in the airspace of Belarus.

Source: air-raid sirens map; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: At 10:030, sirens began to sound in the capital, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and in a few minutes, the alert spread to the entire territory of the country.

An air-raid alert indicates the threat of missile and air strikes. At that moment, people need to go to the shelter.

Belaruski Hajun reported that a long-range radar surveillance aircraft and a MiG-31K fighter that can carry Kinzhal hypersonic missiles took off in Belarus.

In particular, at 10:24, one MiG-31K of the Russian Aerospace Forces took off from the airfield in Machulishchi, and at 10:44, the second Russian MiG-31K.

Updated: Later, Belaruski Hajun reported that the first MiG-31K landed in Machulishchi at 11:29.

At 12:15, the air-raid siren began to be cancelled. The danger lasted more than 1 hour and 40 minutes.

As of 12:18, the air-raid siren is sounding only in Kharkiv Oblast.

Belaruski Hajun reported that at 12:19, the second MiG-31K of the Russian Air Force landed in Machulishchy (airbase).

Background:

On the afternoon of 2 February, Russia and Belarus announced the completion of "flight and tactical exercises of the Union State". However, in the evening, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that the Russians had not returned their aircraft to their permanent bases.

Later, Belaruski Hajun reported that this may indicate that the Russian Federation has decided to strengthen its permanent air presence in Belarus.

