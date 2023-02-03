All Sections
Air-raid siren sounded for over 1.5 hours throughout Ukraine: MiG jets were in airspace of Belarus

Iryna BalachukFriday, 3 February 2023, 11:16
On the morning of 3 February, an air-raid siren was announced throughout Ukraine for 1 hour and 40 minutes, while Russian MiG-31K jets were in the airspace of Belarus.

Source: air-raid sirens map; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: At 10:030, sirens began to sound in the capital, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and in a few minutes, the alert spread to the entire territory of the country.

An air-raid alert indicates the threat of missile and air strikes. At that moment, people need to go to the shelter.

Belaruski Hajun reported that a long-range radar surveillance aircraft and a MiG-31K fighter that can carry Kinzhal hypersonic missiles took off in Belarus. 

In particular, at 10:24, one MiG-31K of the Russian Aerospace Forces took off from the airfield in Machulishchi, and at 10:44, the second Russian MiG-31K.

Updated: Later, Belaruski Hajun reported that the first MiG-31K landed in Machulishchi at 11:29.

At 12:15, the air-raid siren began to be cancelled. The danger lasted more than 1 hour and 40 minutes.

As of 12:18, the air-raid siren is sounding only in Kharkiv Oblast.

Belaruski Hajun reported that at 12:19, the second MiG-31K of the Russian Air Force landed in Machulishchy (airbase).

Background:

