Death toll following missile attack on house in Kramatorsk rises to 4 people, rubble cleared

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 3 February 2023, 10:15
Work has been completed on dealing with the aftermath of the attack on the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, which occurred on February 1. Four people had been killed, two more were rescued, and 18 others had been injured in the attack.

Source: National Police of Ukraine and Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk OVA

Details: On February 2, at 22:40, as a result of emergency rescue operations at the site of the attack in Kramatorsk, emergency workers removed the body of a woman from under the rubble.

In total, the bodies of four people killed have been pulled from under the rubble, and two more people were rescued. 18 people had been injured.

Work on clearing the rubble has been completed. 960 tonnes of building structures were dismantled and removed. In total, 221 people and 42 pieces of equipment were involved in the debris removal.

 

Background:

Subjects: Donetsk region
