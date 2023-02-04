All Sections
Teenagers trigger Russian anti-personnel mine in Izium: City Council clarifies details and number of casualties

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 4 February 2023, 02:25

Izium City Council has stated that eight teenagers have been involved in a recent incident when a fragment of a Russian anti-personnel mine was triggered in the city of Izium. One girl suffered psychological trauma.

Source: Volodymyr Matsokin, Deputy Mayor of Izium, on Facebook

Quote: "Eight people have been involved in the incident, including three boys and five girls. Age: 14-17 years old. Seven of them were injured.

One of the girls suffered psychological trauma. [They received] medical help. All of them have been hospitalised at Kharkiv Oblast Children's Clinical Hospital No. 1."

Details: Matsokin noted that one of the teenagers was carrying a mine in his pocket, "which he had found in the village of Sulyhivka."

Background: Earlier, it was reported that seven teenagers had triggered a fragment of a Russian anti-personnel mine; all the young people received shrapnel wounds. 

