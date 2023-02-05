All Sections
Russia brings in doctors from Russian Far East to treat injured soldiers in Donetsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 5 February 2023, 07:08

Russian occupation forces are setting up additional field hospitals on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Doctors from the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in the Russian Far East have been brought in to treat injured Russian soldiers in one such field hospital in Svitlodarsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "All medical establishments in the temporarily occupied city of Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, have been flooded with injured invaders."

Details: The General Staff reported that Russian occupation forces are using kindergartens, schools and warehouses to house their hospitals.

Medical staff from the Sakha Republic have been deployed to a hospital in Svitlodarsk, Donetsk Oblast, where around 70 Russian soldiers are hospitalised.

Subjects: Donetsk region
