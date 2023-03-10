All Sections
European Commission President calls Russia’s targeted attacks on civilians war crime

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 10 March 2023, 00:25
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, decried Russian missile attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine on the night of 8–9 March.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter

Quote: "Russia’s deliberate targeting of civilians and energy grid is a war crime. It strengthens our common resolve to continue progress in Ukraine’s reform efforts on their European path."

Background:

  • Russia fired 81 missiles over Ukraine on the night of 8–9 March, with Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shooting down 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that six Ukrainians were killed in the Russian missile strike on 9 March.
  • Zelenskyy has also said that Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, praised Ukraine’s progress with anti-corruption measures, including the appointment of the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

