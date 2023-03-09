European Commission President calls Russia’s targeted attacks on civilians war crime

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, decried Russian missile attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine on the night of 8–9 March.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter

Quote: "Russia’s deliberate targeting of civilians and energy grid is a war crime. It strengthens our common resolve to continue progress in Ukraine’s reform efforts on their European path."

Background:

Russia fired 81 missiles over Ukraine on the night of 8–9 March, with Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shooting down 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that six Ukrainians were killed in the Russian missile strike on 9 March.

Zelenskyy has also said that Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, praised Ukraine’s progress with anti-corruption measures, including the appointment of the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

