Russians say defence line in Crimea is being built "unconventionally"

Iryna BalachukFriday, 10 March 2023, 08:50
Sergey Aksyonov, so-called Head of the Russian administration in occupied Crimea, has said that the construction of the defence line in Crimea is going according to plan, the occupiers are acting "unconventionally".

Source: RIA Novosti

Quote from Aksyonov: "Everything is going according to plan. And, in fact, we are acting unconventionally there. The topic is such that it cannot be disclosed in the public domain, but I can say that we are acting very unconventionally, asymmetrically, one might say, taking into account all the experience from combat operations."

Details: Aksyonov added that the occupiers of Crimea "are not just following plans that were worked out a hundred years ago."

He also stated that a large number of people are working on the construction of defence lines.

Aksyonov as ever repeated the Russian dictator's favourite phrases that "the Lord helps those who help themselves" and "if you want peace, prepare for war", and added that "all the decisions of the leader [Putin – ed.] will be implemented."

Previously, the so-called head of Crimea announced that fortification works "to ensure the safety of residents" had begun on the peninsula and that it was supported by the Russian dictator Putin.

Background: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has announced the completion of the construction of a defensive ‘zasechnaya’ line [Great Abatis Line - ed.] on the border with Ukraine.

