All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Satellite shows large-scale destruction of Bakhmut

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 10 March 2023, 13:00
Satellite shows large-scale destruction of Bakhmut

Maxar Technologies has published fresh satellite images of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, which show, in particular, the destruction of bridges across the Bakhmutka River.

Source: The New York Times

Details: Satellite images show that the eastern part of the city, which is currently occupied by Russians, was the most affected.

In the photo, taken on 6 March, it can be seen that the bridges over the Bakhmutka River, which divides the city in half, have been destroyed and, as the NYT writes, can be used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to deter the enemy.

 
Satellite images of Bakhmut

 In addition, another image from 6 March shows that an area and a bridge in Bakhmut's south have been heavily damaged over the past few weeks.

In the pictures from 23 February, viewers can also see large-scale damage to industrial plants, residential buildings and bridges. 

 
Satellite images of Bakhmut from 23 February (above) and 6 March (below).

Update: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the military have confirmed that Ukrainian defenders have withdrawn from the Zabakhmutka area, located east of the Bakhmutka River.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 
Screenshot from map

Background:

  • On 4 March, British Intelligence reported that within the last 36 hours, two key bridges in Bakhmut had been destroyed, including a vital bridge connecting the city with the last main supply route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News