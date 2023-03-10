All Sections
Russian army spend month amassing missiles to strike Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 10 March 2023, 13:31
Ukrainian intelligence has reported that Russia launched its massive attack on Ukraine on 9 March using missiles it had been producing for a month, considering the shortage of high-precision weapons.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine press service, citing its spokesperson Andrii Yusov

Quote from Yusov: "Ruscists have never stopped their missile terror; however, considering the deficit of high-precision missile weapons they have today, we can say that they have been amassing assets for a month, in particular, they have been working on production."

Details: As he states, the  occupiers used the missiles that the Russian military industry was able to produce in a month to hit power facilities.

Yusov clarified that Russia's stocks of many types of missile weapons are "critically low," and the gap between attacks is due to the fact that the Russians are trying to make up for the consumption of ammunition through production. However, they still cannot produce it in sufficient quantities.

"They have 7% of the number of Kalibr [cruise missiles – ed.] they had at the beginning of the full-scale aggression. They can't make up for those amounts even through producing [new missiles]," he said.

Background: On the night of 8-9 March, Russia fired 81 missiles of various types on Ukraine, with Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shooting down 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles.

The UK Ministry of Defence reported that the interval between waves of Russian missile strikes might be growing because Russia needs to stockpile a critical mass of newly produced missiles directly from the factories before it can amass a payload big enough to credibly overwhelm Ukrainian air defences.

