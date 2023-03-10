All Sections
Russia uses up to 20 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles against Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 10 March 2023, 14:59
Russia has possibly used up to 20 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. 

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Details: Ihnat disagreed with the TV host when she said that Russian forces "have not launched so many Kinzhal missiles on Ukraine at once as on 9 March, which was six". In order to define a missile’s type, an examination of its fragments is required, and when the full-scale invasion just started, Russia attacked with a lot of missiles. It was not possible to identify the missiles quickly at the time. However, Russian forces have used Kinzhal missiles on multiple occasions before, as Ukrainian air defence is incapable of intercepting them. 

Quote: "Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, it has been challenging to define a missile’s type. But there was a strike with three Kinzhal missiles at once in Vinnytsia… 

They have possibly used up to 20 Kinzhal missiles during this war. As per information from Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, Russians have only just over 50 such missiles. And if we deduct these six [launched on 9 March – ed.], they have fewer [of these now]."

Details: Regarding how many Kinzhal missiles Russian can produce, Ihnat has said that information on this matter can be controversial and doubtful. The only sure thing that can be said about it is these missiles are not produced fast. 

Ihnat added that Kinzhal missiles are costly, and no one knows their exact price. However, Russia does not care about prices when it comes to making "things that kill".

