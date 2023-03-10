All Sections
Russian forces attack Kostiantynivka using Uragan multiple rocket launchers: 8 people injured and gas pipeline damaged

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 10 March 2023, 14:47
Russian forces attack Kostiantynivka using Uragan multiple rocket launchers: 8 people injured and gas pipeline damaged

Russian invaders attacked the village of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk Oblast using Uragan MLRS on 10 March. A gas pipeline has been damaged and eight people have been injured in the attack.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; press service of prosecutor's office in Donetsk Oblast 

Quote: "Kostyantynivka is under Russian attack once again. At least six people injured have been reported, private houses and a gas pipeline have been damaged. According to preliminary information, the Russian army used Uragan MLRS [to carry out the attack]."

Details: Emergency workers and the police are working at the scene.

Kyrylenko once again urged residents of Donetsk Oblast to evacuate.

Update: Prosecutor's Office in Donetsk Oblast has reported there were 8 wounded; specifically, 3 men and 4 women aged from 30 to 79 suffered injuries in the attack. A 53-year-old bus driver sustained a shrapnel wound, too. 

About 14 private houses were either damaged or destroyed completely; the same goes for 9 cars, a gas pipeline, garages, outbuildings and civilian infrastructure facilities. 

As of 16:30, Prosecutor's Office added that the attack on the city was still underway

 
 
 
 

