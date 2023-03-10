All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack Kostiantynivka using Uragan multiple rocket launchers: 8 people injured and gas pipeline damaged

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 10 March 2023, 15:47
Russian forces attack Kostiantynivka using Uragan multiple rocket launchers: 8 people injured and gas pipeline damaged

Russian invaders attacked the village of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk Oblast using Uragan MLRS on 10 March. A gas pipeline has been damaged and eight people have been injured in the attack.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; press service of prosecutor's office in Donetsk Oblast 

Quote: "Kostyantynivka is under Russian attack once again. At least six people injured have been reported, private houses and a gas pipeline have been damaged. According to preliminary information, the Russian army used Uragan MLRS [to carry out the attack]."

Details: Emergency workers and the police are working at the scene.

Kyrylenko once again urged residents of Donetsk Oblast to evacuate.

Update: Prosecutor's Office in Donetsk Oblast has reported there were 8 wounded; specifically, 3 men and 4 women aged from 30 to 79 suffered injuries in the attack. A 53-year-old bus driver sustained a shrapnel wound, too. 

About 14 private houses were either damaged or destroyed completely; the same goes for 9 cars, a gas pipeline, garages, outbuildings and civilian infrastructure facilities. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

As of 16:30, Prosecutor's Office added that the attack on the city was still underway

 
 
 
 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
Donetsk region
Russian offensive on Vuhledar currently out of question – defence forces
Russian forces preparing to resume offensive operations around Vuhledar – ISW
Situation in Donetsk Oblast remains challenging, but for first time in a year – day without civilian casualties
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News