Russian forces kill two Ukrainians with artillery in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russian troops shelled Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery on 10 March. Two men were killed, three others were wounded.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to Lysak, Chervonohryhorivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] came under fire.

Two men aged 32 and 41 were killed, three more men were wounded, aged 42, 52 and 57.

In addition, Lysak reported, in the hromada, Russian forces destroyed a transport company, damaged a three-storey building and seven private houses.

Outbuildings, a garage, cars and power lines were also damaged.

photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Background:

The head of the oblast military administration said Russians once again attacked hromadas in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night from Thursday to Friday.

Chervonohryhorivka hromada was shelled twice by heavy artillery.

At that time, it was not yet known about casualties among civilians.

