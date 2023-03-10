Invaders fine Crimean woman for performing Ukraine's national anthem on video

The Bakhchysarai District Court of occupied Crimea fined a local woman 50,000 roubles for performing the national anthem of Ukraine in a video published on Instagram.

Source: Mediazona with a link to the "court’s" website

Details: According to the press release, the woman posted a video on social media on 1 March. During the court session, she allegedly admitted her guilt and repented of what she had done.

A resident of Bakhchisarai was found guilty under the article on "discrediting" the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (Art, 20.3.3.1 of the Criminal Code).

Most likely, the person in question is Evelina Memetova.

Earlier, the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel "Krymskyi SMERSH" started harassing the woman and her sister through stories in which they sang along to the Ukrainian national anthem. After that, Memetova apologised and declared that she "fully supports the special operation" [meaning, Russia’s war against Ukraine – ed.], and she performed the National Anthem of Ukraine "without thinking".

