Zelenskyy convenes Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting, speaks of strengthening forces in Bakhmut and Ukraine's border

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 10 March 2023, 20:20
Zelenskyy convenes Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting, speaks of strengthening forces in Bakhmut and Ukraine's border

In the evening of 10 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff, where the military leadership discussed, in particular, the strengthening of the Defence Forces in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, as well as the protection of other oblasts. 

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address 

Quote: "The meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief has just ended.

The commander-in-chief, commanders of the task forces reported on the situation on the front line, generally in the defense of the state. East and south, border. Bakhmut and our opportunities to strengthen there. Our responses to terrorist attacks. Protection of Kherson and communities of Dnipropetrovsk region. Chernihiv region, Sumy region. Our ammunition and supply needs."

Details: Zelenskyy said that he also talked about strengthening the defence with international partners.

The President commended the fighters who defend Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast.

