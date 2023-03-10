All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy convenes Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting, speaks of strengthening forces in Bakhmut and Ukraine's border

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 10 March 2023, 19:20
Zelenskyy convenes Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting, speaks of strengthening forces in Bakhmut and Ukraine's border

In the evening of 10 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff, where the military leadership discussed, in particular, the strengthening of the Defence Forces in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, as well as the protection of other oblasts. 

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address 

Quote: "The meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief has just ended.

Advertisement:

The commander-in-chief, commanders of the task forces reported on the situation on the front line, generally in the defense of the state. East and south, border. Bakhmut and our opportunities to strengthen there. Our responses to terrorist attacks. Protection of Kherson and communities of Dnipropetrovsk region. Chernihiv region, Sumy region. Our ammunition and supply needs."

Details: Zelenskyy said that he also talked about strengthening the defence with international partners.

The President commended the fighters who defend Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: