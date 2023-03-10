All Sections
Zelenskyy gives latest updates on power outages in Kharkiv, Zhytomyr and Zaporizhzhia

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 10 March 2023, 19:47
As of the evening of 10 March, there are still difficulties with power supply in the cities of Kharkiv and Zhytomyr, but the majority of households in Kharkiv Oblast have had power restored. Heat supply is being restored in the city of Kyiv, and energy workers are strengthening power grid security in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "All day I receive reports about the restoration of our energy facilities and networks after the Russian terrorist attack.

Kharkiv – many subscribers are still disconnected, the city has communication problems. It was possible to provide electricity to critical infrastructure, all services are working to restore the energy supply to consumers. Truly heroic efforts of our energy workers and repair crews.

Kharkiv region – as of evening, electricity supply has been restored to most consumers.

It is still not easy in Zhytomyr: although the system has generally been balanced, there may still be outages. Energy workers are working.

Zaporizhzhia – everything is being done to protect people and the city's energy system.

Kyiv – heating networks are being restored."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked everyone working to restore power and heat supply.

He stressed that "Ukrainians are strong when they take care of each other. Ukrainians are free when they defend themselves."

