Zelenskyy thanks Shaman Defence Intelligence unit and 44th Artillery Brigade

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 10 March 2023, 21:36
Zelenskyy thanks Shaman Defence Intelligence unit and 44th Artillery Brigade

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to soldiers from the 24th Assault Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and thanked all Ukrainian forces defending Ukraine on the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia fronts.

Source: President Zelenskyy in a video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, I would like to pay particular attention to our soldiers who are defending Ukraine in Donetsk region. Every day they give good reasons for gratitude, give good results for Ukraine. Marines of the 35th and 36th separate marine brigades, the 55th separate artillery brigade, paratroopers of the 79th brigade... Thank you, soldiers!

And separately, I would like to thank today the soldiers of the Defense Intelligence Shaman unit – for Bakhmut, for their strong participation in the defense of the city.

Thank you to the soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade, who are fighting near Zaporizhzhia. Skillfully destroy enemy positions and equipment. Thank you guys for this!"

Details: President Zelenskyy also said that he signed another decree honouring Ukrainian soldiers – in particular, the 24th Assault Battalion – with state awards.

He added that he had the honour of presenting the Cross of Military Merit to the mother of Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsiubailo, who was buried earlier today.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "And I thank everyone who came to the farewell ceremony for ‘Da Vinci’. To everyone who would like to come, but is currently at the front, in the army, in the hospital. It is very important.

It is important that Ukraine honors its heroes and demonstrates to the world what kind of people give their lives for the freedom of our people and the whole of Europe. I'm grateful to everyone. Remember Dmytro today, please remember all those who were taken from us by this war – since February 24, since 2014. Eternal memory to the heroes!"

