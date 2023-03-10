All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Finnish Prime Minister believes they can consider transferring its old aircraft to Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 10 March 2023, 22:01

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin stated that Finland could, along with other allies, consider providing Ukraine with fighter jets.

Source: Yle, as reported by European Pravda

Sanna Marin said that such a discussion could be raised in Finland, especially since the country itself buys the latest fighters to replace those it has now. 

"I think we could discuss F/A-18 Hornets [combat aircrafts – ed.] – whether it would be possible to offer them to Ukraine, what training is needed for this," the prime minister said. 

She stressed that so far all conversations about fighter jets are at the initial stage and broad cooperation between Western allies will be required on this issue.

As far as we know from open sources, the Finnish Air Force currently has 55 F/A-18 Hornet fighters and about 20 training models, as well as older training models of the British Hawk. Finland has ordered 64 of the latest F-35 fighter jets from the United States to replace them, and they should be delivered by 2026.

Background: The other day, Jaroslav Nagy, Minister of Defence of Slovakia, said that Poland agreed to the joint transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine and the time has come for the Slovak government to finally make a decision on this issue. The Office of the president of Poland then clarified that they are indeed ready, but they are talking about a small number of devices

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Among Western fighters, Ukraine is most focused on the F-16.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News