Finnish Prime Minister believes they can consider transferring its old aircraft to Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 10 March 2023, 21:01

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin stated that Finland could, along with other allies, consider providing Ukraine with fighter jets.

Source: Yle, as reported by European Pravda

Sanna Marin said that such a discussion could be raised in Finland, especially since the country itself buys the latest fighters to replace those it has now. 

"I think we could discuss F/A-18 Hornets [combat aircrafts – ed.] – whether it would be possible to offer them to Ukraine, what training is needed for this," the prime minister said. 

She stressed that so far all conversations about fighter jets are at the initial stage and broad cooperation between Western allies will be required on this issue.

As far as we know from open sources, the Finnish Air Force currently has 55 F/A-18 Hornet fighters and about 20 training models, as well as older training models of the British Hawk. Finland has ordered 64 of the latest F-35 fighter jets from the United States to replace them, and they should be delivered by 2026.

Background: The other day, Jaroslav Nagy, Minister of Defence of Slovakia, said that Poland agreed to the joint transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine and the time has come for the Slovak government to finally make a decision on this issue. The Office of the president of Poland then clarified that they are indeed ready, but they are talking about a small number of devices

Among Western fighters, Ukraine is most focused on the F-16.

