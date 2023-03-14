Russians attack Donetsk Oblast: 3 people killed, 14 wounded

At least three people have been killed and 14 have been injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 13 March.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Russia is killing civilians! The Russians killed three residents of Donetsk Oblast: two in Kostiantynivka and one in Avdiivka on 13 March."

Details: 14 more people in the oblast sustained injuries, including seven in Kostiantynivka, two in Avdiivka, three in Chasiv Yar, one in Nykyforivka and one more in Bakhmut.

In total, the occupiers have killed at least 1,410 civilians in Donetsk Oblast and wounded at least 3,183 more since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Kyrylenko has stressed that these numbers are not final, as it is impossible to determine the exact number of those killed in Mariupol and Volnovakha at the moment.

