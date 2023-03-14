Second attempt to assassinate Russian deputy puppet head of Nova Kakhovka

The resistance has attempted to assassinate Vitalii Hura, the Russian-appointed deputy "head of administration" of occupied Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, with the Atesh resistance movement claiming responsibility.

Source: Atesh movement; Baza, a Russian media outlet, on Telegram

Quote: "An Atesh associate detonated an explosive device near a car belonging to the deputy head of the so-called ‘Nova Kakhovka military administration’ on 13 March 2023, at 12:10, on Peremohy Avenue near the Smachna Kraina cafe [Nova Kakhovka – ed.]. We are waiting for confirmation that the assassination was successful."

Details: No civilians were reportedly injured in the explosion.

Later, Baza reported that the collaborator was only injured and taken to hospital.

Background: On 6 August 2022, Russian media reported that collaborator Vitalii Hura, the Russian-appointed "deputy head of the military administration" of occupied Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, had died in hospital after being shot.

On 12 September of the same year, Hura appeared on Russian television. As the collaborator stated, the Russian FSB allegedly staged his "death" on 6 August, as the secret service had received information about an assassination attempt.

