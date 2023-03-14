All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Second attempt to assassinate Russian deputy puppet head of Nova Kakhovka

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 14 March 2023, 08:30
Second attempt to assassinate Russian deputy puppet head of Nova Kakhovka

The resistance has attempted to assassinate Vitalii Hura, the Russian-appointed deputy "head of administration" of occupied Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, with the Atesh resistance movement claiming responsibility.

Source: Atesh movement; Baza, a Russian media outlet, on Telegram

Quote: "An Atesh associate detonated an explosive device near a car belonging to the deputy head of the so-called ‘Nova Kakhovka military administration’ on 13 March 2023, at 12:10, on Peremohy Avenue near the Smachna Kraina cafe [Nova Kakhovka – ed.]. We are waiting for confirmation that the assassination was successful."

Advertisement:

Details: No civilians were reportedly injured in the explosion.

Later, Baza reported that the collaborator was only injured and taken to hospital.

Background: On 6 August 2022, Russian media reported that collaborator Vitalii Hura, the Russian-appointed "deputy head of the military administration" of occupied Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, had died in hospital after being shot.

On 12 September of the same year, Hura appeared on Russian television. As the collaborator stated, the Russian FSB allegedly staged his "death" on 6 August, as the secret service had received information about an assassination attempt.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: