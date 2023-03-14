All Sections
Group to create Special Tribunal for Russia already includes 32 countries

European PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 09:32

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that the number of countries participating in the group to create a Special Tribunal to punish Russia for its crime of aggression has increased to 32.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter, as  European pravda reports.

"Two more countries have joined the coalition for the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. Now 32 states are working together to hold Russia's top political and military leadership accountable. Putin and his associates will stand trial," Kuleba wrote.

He did not name the latest countries to join. A week ago, the foreign minister reported that there were 30 member countries in the group after Greece joined

The first meeting of the group was held on 26 January, with 21 countries taking part in the discussion at that time. The second meeting of the coalition will be held in Strasbourg on 21-22 March.

Background: On 2 March 2022, the International Criminal Court (ICC) launched an investigation of possible crimes committed in Ukraine. A joint investigation group was created comprising several European judicial bodies in order to collect evidence of Russia's war crimes in Ukraine. 

Whereas the ICC can consider war crimes committed by individuals, it has no jurisdiction to prosecute the crime of aggression. Due to this fact, Ukraine is promoting the idea of establishing a special tribunal against Russia.

Advertisement: