Nation of military volunteers is invincible – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 14 March 2023, 10:30
General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has praised the role of all kinds of volunteers in the war of liberation against the Russian invaders.

Source: Zaluzhnyi's greetings on Ukrainian Military Volunteer Day

Quote: "Dedication. Determination. And a sincere desire to defend the homeland. Every day. Every second. Ukrainians show the whole world what it means to be a volunteer.

First of all, in heroic battles on the contact line. In round-the-clock volunteer work. Helping on the home front. At the call of the heart, for the sake of victory. The enemy wants to break us, but the nation of military volunteers is invincible. Today, we are all united as never before and fighting for our independence."

Subjects: military volunteers
military volunteers
