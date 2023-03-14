All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Nation of military volunteers is invincible – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 14 March 2023, 11:30
Nation of military volunteers is invincible – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has praised the role of all kinds of volunteers in the war of liberation against the Russian invaders.

Source: Zaluzhnyi's greetings on Ukrainian Military Volunteer Day

Quote: "Dedication. Determination. And a sincere desire to defend the homeland. Every day. Every second. Ukrainians show the whole world what it means to be a volunteer.

First of all, in heroic battles on the contact line. In round-the-clock volunteer work. Helping on the home front. At the call of the heart, for the sake of victory. The enemy wants to break us, but the nation of military volunteers is invincible. Today, we are all united as never before and fighting for our independence."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: military volunteers
Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
military volunteers
Thousands of candidates apply to Offensive Guard on first day, recruitment continues
Applications to join Ukraine's new Offensive Guard pour in
Volunteer from Canada who participated in Euromaidan killed in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
13:15
Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers
All News