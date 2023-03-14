All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish PM reveals when MiG-29 will be transferred to Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 14:50
Polish PM reveals when MiG-29 will be transferred to Ukraine

Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, stated that Ukraine may be supplied with MiG-29 fighters during the next four to six weeks.

Source: Morawiecki responding to media on Tuesday, 14 March, as reported by European Pravda with reference to rp.pl

At the press conference, Morawiecki was asked when the fighters will be provided to Ukraine. He responded that it may happen in April.

"The delivery of the MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine could be conducted within the next four to six weeks," he said.

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, earlier stated that Warsaw is ready to supply Ukraine with its MiG-29 fighters within the framework of the international coalition. He expressed his belief that Ukraine will be supplied with F-16 fighters in the future.

"The rest of the MiG-29 fighters that are in service in the Air Forces of Poland - we are ready to send these fighters to Ukraine, and I am sure that Ukraine will be ready to use them right away," Duda stated.

Later, Poland confirmed that it will supply Ukraine with MiG-29s, but only a few of them.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Polish military experts report that nearly 30 aircraft of this type are still in service in the Armed Forces of Poland.

In addition to this, Slovakia is considering the possibility of giving 10 out of its 11 MiG-29 fighters, which were withdrawn from service last year, to Ukraine. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
13:15
Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers
All News