All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish PM reveals when MiG-29 will be transferred to Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 13:50
Polish PM reveals when MiG-29 will be transferred to Ukraine

Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, stated that Ukraine may be supplied with MiG-29 fighters during the next four to six weeks.

Source: Morawiecki responding to media on Tuesday, 14 March, as reported by European Pravda with reference to rp.pl

At the press conference, Morawiecki was asked when the fighters will be provided to Ukraine. He responded that it may happen in April.

Advertisement:

"The delivery of the MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine could be conducted within the next four to six weeks," he said.

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, earlier stated that Warsaw is ready to supply Ukraine with its MiG-29 fighters within the framework of the international coalition. He expressed his belief that Ukraine will be supplied with F-16 fighters in the future.

"The rest of the MiG-29 fighters that are in service in the Air Forces of Poland - we are ready to send these fighters to Ukraine, and I am sure that Ukraine will be ready to use them right away," Duda stated.

Later, Poland confirmed that it will supply Ukraine with MiG-29s, but only a few of them.

Polish military experts report that nearly 30 aircraft of this type are still in service in the Armed Forces of Poland.

In addition to this, Slovakia is considering the possibility of giving 10 out of its 11 MiG-29 fighters, which were withdrawn from service last year, to Ukraine. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: