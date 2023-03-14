All Sections
Putin tells aircraft factory workers in Buryatia how he was tricked

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 15:50
Putin tells aircraft factory workers in Buryatia how he was tricked

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, visited an aircraft factory in Ulan-Ude and once again told the workers that the West had deceived him, which led to the start of the war against Ukraine.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "[After 2017, – ed.] the problem of Crimea arose and we could not help but support the Crimeans. Then the problem of Donbas arose. For eight years we have been trying to persuade our so-called partners to solve the problem of Donbas peacefully. Now it turns out that they simply led us by the nose, deceived us, they are not ashamed to speak about it directly in public."

 

Details: Putin also told the workers that the problems in the world started after the collapse of the USSR, and that the West was trying to sway Russia after that and was creating a fifth column.

Background: 

  • In February 2023, Vladislav Surkov, former First Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, said that he worked on the Minsk agreements based on the idea that they should not be fulfilled.
  • Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in December 2022 that the Minsk agreements signed in 2014 gave Ukraine "precious time" to become stronger – the results of which, according to her, can be observed now. She emphasised that the Ukraine of 2014-2015 is not today's Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his address that the Minsk agreements were, from the outset, initiated by the West as a concession to Russia, and that it was impossible to fulfil them without Ukraine ceding territory.

