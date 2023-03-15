All Sections
Explosion ring out in Kharkiv, boarding house damaged

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 15 March 2023, 10:48
Explosion ring out in Kharkiv, boarding house damaged

The Russian military attacked Kharkiv Oblast, and an explosion occurred in the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 15 March, damaging a boarding house and an apartment building. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Suspilne public broadcaster; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram on air during the national 24/7 broadcast; Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Attention, residents of Kharkiv and the oblast, the occupiers are striking again."

Details: Suspilne journalists reported that an explosion occurred in the city of Kharkiv.

Syniehubov urged residents not to ignore air-raid warnings and stay in shelters.

Later, he specified that the occupiers had once again hit the civilian infrastructure of the city.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that there were no military facilities in the area of the strike, only residential buildings and city infrastructure.

He specified that windows in the houses around the area were smashed.

Quote from Terekhov: "One of the districts of Kharkiv was attacked. A boarding house was damaged, as well as an apartment building. The utility services are inspecting it, we are cleaning up the damage caused by the enemy attack. This is a boarding house that serves people that face certain challenges in life. Fortunately, no one was injured."

Details: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, has also added that Russian forces hit the city of Kharkiv with a missile.

He has said that the missile hit an area near a school, partially damaging the building and shattering the windows there. There are no casualties.

