Russia sentences Ukrainian servicemen to 12 years in prison for "throwing grenade in window"

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 15 March 2023, 16:20
Russia sentences Ukrainian servicemen to 12 years in prison for throwing grenade in window

The Russian occupiers sentenced Andrii Neznamov, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 12 years in prison for allegedly throwing a grenade into the window of a residential building in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast.

Source: BBC with reference to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation; Russian state-owned news agency TASS

Details: According to the line of enquiry of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, on 25 May 2022, in Severodonetsk, Neznamov allegedly threw a grenade through the kitchen window, as a result of which a woman was injured.

The investigator published a video, in which Neznamov admits his guilt. As the BBC reports, on the video Neznamov delivers a pre-learned speech. An employee of the Investigative Committee in a balaclava is sitting with his back to the camera.

The investigator does not specify where exactly the sentence was pronounced. However, the Russian media write that the trial is taking place in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

The only information that is available about the serviceman himself is that he served in a separate mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement: