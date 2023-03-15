All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia sentences Ukrainian servicemen to 12 years in prison for "throwing grenade in window"

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 15 March 2023, 17:20
Russia sentences Ukrainian servicemen to 12 years in prison for throwing grenade in window

The Russian occupiers sentenced Andrii Neznamov, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 12 years in prison for allegedly throwing a grenade into the window of a residential building in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast.

Source: BBC with reference to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation; Russian state-owned news agency TASS

Details: According to the line of enquiry of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, on 25 May 2022, in Severodonetsk, Neznamov allegedly threw a grenade through the kitchen window, as a result of which a woman was injured.

The investigator published a video, in which Neznamov admits his guilt. As the BBC reports, on the video Neznamov delivers a pre-learned speech. An employee of the Investigative Committee in a balaclava is sitting with his back to the camera.

The investigator does not specify where exactly the sentence was pronounced. However, the Russian media write that the trial is taking place in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

The only information that is available about the serviceman himself is that he served in a separate mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
13:15
Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers
All News