CIA Director arrives in Warsaw for security talks

European PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 18:57

Polish President Andrzej Duda met with William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, on 15 March.

Source: Office of the Polish President, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "President Andrzej Duda met with Director of the Central Intelligence Agency William Burns at the Presidential Palace. The discussions focused on the current security situation," the statement said.

Details: The photograph released shows that Duda was accompanied at the meeting by Jacek Siwiera, Head of the National Security Bureau, and Marcin Przydacz, Head of the International Policy Bureau.

The last meeting between the Polish president and the CIA director was in November 2022, when the talks focused on the "overall security situation", particularly in the context of the missile that landed in the border town of Przewodów.

Background: According to media reports, Burns's visit to Poland became known on the same day that Polish intelligence services exposed a spy network working for Russia that was supposed to be preparing for sabotage activities in Poland.

Stanisław Żaryn, a spokesman for Poland's Minister Coordinator of Special Services, said that official information on the situation would be provided on Thursday, 16 March, at 12:00 Kyiv time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

