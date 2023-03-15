CIA Director arrives in Warsaw for security talks

Polish President Andrzej Duda met with William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, on 15 March.

Source: Office of the Polish President, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "President Andrzej Duda met with Director of the Central Intelligence Agency William Burns at the Presidential Palace. The discussions focused on the current security situation," the statement said.

Details: The photograph released shows that Duda was accompanied at the meeting by Jacek Siwiera, Head of the National Security Bureau, and Marcin Przydacz, Head of the International Policy Bureau.

The last meeting between the Polish president and the CIA director was in November 2022, when the talks focused on the "overall security situation", particularly in the context of the missile that landed in the border town of Przewodów.

Prezydent @AndrzejDuda spotkał się z Dyrektorem Centralnej Agencji Wywiadowczej @CIA Williamem J. Burnsem. Rozmowy dotyczyły obecnej sytuacji bezpieczeństwa. pic.twitter.com/dle9fjttNC — Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) March 15, 2023

Background: According to media reports, Burns's visit to Poland became known on the same day that Polish intelligence services exposed a spy network working for Russia that was supposed to be preparing for sabotage activities in Poland.

Stanisław Żaryn, a spokesman for Poland's Minister Coordinator of Special Services, said that official information on the situation would be provided on Thursday, 16 March, at 12:00 Kyiv time.

