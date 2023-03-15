US comments on Zelenskyy's decision to stay in Bakhmut

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin explained on Wednesday what he meant by the small strategic value of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, which Russian forces have been trying to capture for a long time, and assured Ukraine of support regardless of what decision it makes regarding the defence of the city.

Source: European Pravda correspondent, citing Austin following results of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine.

The Pentagon’s chief first of all emphasised the bravery and perseverance of Ukrainian soldiers who "did amazing things in Bakhmut". "The Russians have been trying to capture Bakhmut for seven months or so and haven't been very successful," he added.

"As for the importance of Bakhmut, I would point to the fact that it is President Zelenskyy who decides what is important and what needs to be redeployed. If he decides at some point in time to redeploy forces (from Bakhmut - ed.), it will probably mean that he is doing it to maintain an advantage," Austin commented.

"But whether (Ukrainian forces - ed.) stay there or not and how long they stay there is President Zelenskyy's decision and no one else's. And again, our goal is to make sure that we support him no matter what the decision on the battlefield is," he emphasised.

The US Secretary of Defence added that Ukraine's allies are currently working on military support, which he hopes will give Ukraine "an opportunity to change the dynamics on the battlefield".

Background: Last week, Austin said that the city of Bakhmut was of more symbolic than operational importance, and its fall would not necessarily mean that Moscow had regained the initiative in the war.

According to British intelligence, Russian forces, represented by mercenaries of the private military company Wagner Group, had taken control of most of the eastern part of the city in Donetsk Oblast, and now the contact line runs through its centre along the Bakhmutka River.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





