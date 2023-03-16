Air-raid alarm announced throughout Ukraine: MiG jet flight observed in Belarus 

On Thursday, from 9:05 to 10:40 (Kyiv time), an air-raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine. A Russian MiG-31K took off at the Belarusian airfield "Machulishchy".

Source: Air-raid alarm map; monitoring project Belaruski Hajun

Details: According to Belaruski Hajun, a takeoff of the MiG-31K of the Russian Air Force was recorded at the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus.

On Wednesday, 15 March, an air-raid alert was announced three times in Ukraine.

On 14 March, the aggressor state also terrorised Ukrainians with aerial threats. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces explained that large-scale alarms were announced due to the activity of Russian tactical aviation, the threat of launches of ballistic missiles and the flights of a MiG-31K interceptor jet.

