All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid alarm announced throughout Ukraine: MiG jet flight observed in Belarus 

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 16 March 2023, 10:38
Air-raid alarm announced throughout Ukraine: MiG jet flight observed in Belarus 

On Thursday, from 9:05 to 10:40 (Kyiv time), an air-raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine. A Russian MiG-31K took off at the Belarusian airfield "Machulishchy".

Source: Air-raid alarm map; monitoring project Belaruski Hajun 

Details: According to Belaruski Hajun, a takeoff of the MiG-31K of the Russian Air Force was recorded at the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus.

On Wednesday, 15 March, an air-raid alert was announced three times in Ukraine.

On 14 March, the aggressor state also terrorised Ukrainians with aerial threats. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces explained that large-scale alarms were announced due to the activity of Russian tactical aviation, the threat of launches of ballistic missiles and the flights of a MiG-31K interceptor jet.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News