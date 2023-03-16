All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence Intelligence: Occupiers get ready for defence in Crimea

Iryna BalachukThursday, 16 March 2023, 14:01
Defence Intelligence: Occupiers get ready for defence in Crimea

The Russian invaders are keeping a lot of ground and aircraft equipment on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, building fortifications and preparing for defensive actions.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the national television 

Quote from Skibitskyi: "The Main Intelligence Directorate constantly monitors everything related to the activities of the military group in temporarily occupied Crimea. They are really preparing for defensive actions on the territory of the peninsula."

Advertisement:

Details: The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate added that this is evidenced by a number of things.

First, intelligence observes that the infrastructure on the peninsula is in constant combat readiness.

Second, the Russians maintain a powerful ground and air force component in Crimea (about 90 combat aircraft and about 60 combat helicopters).

Thirdly, a defence group was created on the peninsula, which is now equipping fortifications and defence lines.

Skibitsky clarified that the occupiers are building the most defensive lines in the north of the peninsula and in the south of Kherson Oblast, right on the approaches to Crimea.

He also added that the Russians are digging trenches on the beaches in the most dangerous areas where a naval amphibious operation could take place.

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: