Defence Intelligence: Occupiers get ready for defence in Crimea

The Russian invaders are keeping a lot of ground and aircraft equipment on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, building fortifications and preparing for defensive actions.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the national television

Quote from Skibitskyi: "The Main Intelligence Directorate constantly monitors everything related to the activities of the military group in temporarily occupied Crimea. They are really preparing for defensive actions on the territory of the peninsula."

Details: The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate added that this is evidenced by a number of things.

First, intelligence observes that the infrastructure on the peninsula is in constant combat readiness.

Second, the Russians maintain a powerful ground and air force component in Crimea (about 90 combat aircraft and about 60 combat helicopters).

Thirdly, a defence group was created on the peninsula, which is now equipping fortifications and defence lines.

Skibitsky clarified that the occupiers are building the most defensive lines in the north of the peninsula and in the south of Kherson Oblast, right on the approaches to Crimea.

He also added that the Russians are digging trenches on the beaches in the most dangerous areas where a naval amphibious operation could take place.

Background:

Sergey Aksyonov, so-called Head of the Russian administration in occupied Crimea, has said that the construction of the defence line in Crimea is going according to plan, the occupiers are acting "unconventionally".

Among Ukrainians, 64% are convinced that it is necessary to try to liberate the entire territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, even if it means a more prolonged war and less support from the West.

In December 2022, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that Ukraine would regain temporarily occupied Crimea in a combined way, both by force and diplomacy.

