All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on anniversary of Russian attack on Mariupol Drama Theatre: "ruscism" will not go unpunished

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 16 March 2023, 21:48
Zelenskyy on anniversary of Russian attack on Mariupol Drama Theatre: ruscism will not go unpunished

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the anniversary of the Russian bombing of Mariupol Drama Theatre, saying that Ukraine will bring its perpetrators to justice.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A year ago, Russian forces committed one of the worst crimes of this war. Russian bombs destroyed a theatre in Mariupol. A building that was used as a shelter. There were women with children, pregnant women, and the elderly there. A civilian target was deliberately destroyed by the occupation forces. We still don't know the exact number of fatalities. Hundreds of people? A thousand?

Advertisement:

The inscriptions next to the building said ‘Children’, making it unequivocally clear who Russia was targeting. It was one of many [civilian] targets [Russia attacked]. The evil state will be held accountable for each of [those attacks]."

Details: Zelenskyy said he believes that a day will come when Ukraine’s defenders will liberate Mariupol: "The day will come when a tribunal will be established to bring justice to our people."

He added that Ukraine is already undertaking the legal groundwork to make this possible: "We will do all the legal work. We will mobilise all the partners that we need."

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ruscism will not be able to remain an unpunished evil. There will be punishment. And if some terrorists hope to hide somewhere... It will not work for them.

[...] They will be held accountable for every Ukrainian life taken."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: