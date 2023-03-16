All Sections
Zelenskyy on anniversary of Russian attack on Mariupol Drama Theatre: "ruscism" will not go unpunished

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 16 March 2023, 22:48
Zelenskyy on anniversary of Russian attack on Mariupol Drama Theatre: ruscism will not go unpunished

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the anniversary of the Russian bombing of Mariupol Drama Theatre, saying that Ukraine will bring its perpetrators to justice.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A year ago, Russian forces committed one of the worst crimes of this war. Russian bombs destroyed a theatre in Mariupol. A building that was used as a shelter. There were women with children, pregnant women, and the elderly there. A civilian target was deliberately destroyed by the occupation forces. We still don't know the exact number of fatalities. Hundreds of people? A thousand?

The inscriptions next to the building said ‘Children’, making it unequivocally clear who Russia was targeting. It was one of many [civilian] targets [Russia attacked]. The evil state will be held accountable for each of [those attacks]."

Details: Zelenskyy said he believes that a day will come when Ukraine’s defenders will liberate Mariupol: "The day will come when a tribunal will be established to bring justice to our people."

He added that Ukraine is already undertaking the legal groundwork to make this possible: "We will do all the legal work. We will mobilise all the partners that we need."

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ruscism will not be able to remain an unpunished evil. There will be punishment. And if some terrorists hope to hide somewhere... It will not work for them.

[...] They will be held accountable for every Ukrainian life taken."

