Ukrainian defenders kill 760 occupiers and destroy a helicopter and 13 armoured combat vehicles
Friday, 17 March 2023, 07:23
Russia has lost over 163,320 soldiers, 3,506 tanks, 6,823 armoured combat vehicles and 290 helicopters in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 163,320 (+760) military personnel,
- 3,506 (+2) tanks,
- 6,823 (+13) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,552 (+13) artillery systems,
- 504 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 265 (+0) air defence systems,
- 305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 290 (+1) helicopters,
- 2,145 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 907 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,401 (+7) vehicles and tankers,
- 258 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!