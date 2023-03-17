All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill 760 occupiers and destroy a helicopter and 13 armoured combat vehicles

Iryna BalachukFriday, 17 March 2023, 07:23
Russia has lost over 163,320 soldiers, 3,506 tanks, 6,823 armoured combat vehicles and 290 helicopters in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 163,320 (+760) military personnel,
  • 3,506 (+2) tanks,
  • 6,823 (+13) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,552 (+13) artillery systems,
  • 504 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 265 (+0) air defence systems,
  • 305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 290 (+1) helicopters,
  • 2,145 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 907 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,401 (+7) vehicles and tankers,
  • 258 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Advertisement: