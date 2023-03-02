All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister shows G7 ambassadors his new deputies and speaks about fighting corruption

European PravdaThursday, 2 March 2023, 09:33
Ukraine's Defence Minister shows G7 ambassadors his new deputies and speaks about fighting corruption

Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, has held a meeting with the ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries with the participation of his newly appointed deputies, where he spoke about efforts in the fight against corruption.

Source:  Message from the Japanese chairmanship in the Support Group for G7 ambassadors in Kyiv on Twitter, as cited by European Pravda.

"Today, Oleksii Reznikov introduced the G7 ambassadors to his new deputies and highlighted the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence’s ongoing efforts to address corruption and advance management reforms. We reaffirmed our commitment to continued military and defence support to Ukraine and underscored the importance of transparency and accountability to reassure partners and support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration," the G7 said in a statement.

Advertisement:

At a meeting on 14 February, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Pavliuk, a hero of Ukraine, to the post of First Deputy Minister of Defence.

Volunteer Vitalii Deineha and former ambassador Andriy Shevchenko have also been given new positions in the Ministry of Defence.  

This happened after a scandal over the purchase of food for the Ukrainian military at inflated prices when Deputy Defence Minister Viacheslav Shapovalov resigned.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: