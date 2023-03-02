All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Minister shows G7 ambassadors his new deputies and speaks about fighting corruption

European PravdaThursday, 2 March 2023, 10:33

Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, has held a meeting with the ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries with the participation of his newly appointed deputies, where he spoke about efforts in the fight against corruption.

Source:  Message from the Japanese chairmanship in the Support Group for G7 ambassadors in Kyiv on Twitter, as cited by European Pravda.

"Today, Oleksii Reznikov introduced the G7 ambassadors to his new deputies and highlighted the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence’s ongoing efforts to address corruption and advance management reforms. We reaffirmed our commitment to continued military and defence support to Ukraine and underscored the importance of transparency and accountability to reassure partners and support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration," the G7 said in a statement.

At a meeting on 14 February, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Pavliuk, a hero of Ukraine, to the post of First Deputy Minister of Defence.

Volunteer Vitalii Deineha and former ambassador Andriy Shevchenko have also been given new positions in the Ministry of Defence.  

This happened after a scandal over the purchase of food for the Ukrainian military at inflated prices when Deputy Defence Minister Viacheslav Shapovalov resigned.

