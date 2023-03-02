Rescuers and Oblast Head report 2 deaths in Zaporizhzhia

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration confirm the death of two civilians as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 2 March.



Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service; Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on air of national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from State Emergency Service: "As of 12:00, 11 people have been rescued and 20 evacuated at the site of a missile attack on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia by the State Emergency Service units. Two people have been unblocked from the rubble already dead."

Quote from Malashko: "As per now [12:45 – ed.], search and rescue operations continue, two killed people were reported, in addition, we see one more injured man and are working on his evacuation. Six people were injured: three men and three women. One of the women is six weeks pregnant. The rescue operation is ongoing."

Previously: The Police and the Prosecutor's Office in Zaporizhzhia Oblast reported that four people had been killed in an overnight Russian attack on an apartment block in Zaporizhzhia on 1-2 March.

