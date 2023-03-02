All Sections
Belarusian partisans show video from UAV that landed on A-50 in Machulishchy

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 2 March 2023, 16:26

Belarusian partisans, who claimed to have damaged a Russian A-50 aircraft in Machulishchy on 26 February, released a video of a drone that landed unimpeded on the aircraft's radar station, despite the Belarusian authorities' claims that the airfield was being protected.

Source: Bypol

Details: They claim that Belarusian partisans had been conducting aerial reconnaissance at the Machulishchy military airfield for two weeks using civilian drones purchased at a store. 

During one of the successful reconnaissance operations, the partisans claim that the drone not only flew into the territory of the guarded airfield, flew near the A-50, but even landed on its radar station (dish).

Quote: "Recently, the dictator [self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko – ed.] again told his propagandists that he possesses the best air defence systems and means against drones. So, all military facilities are allegedly completely safe. And how did the much-vaunted anti-drone weapons, which cost tens of millions of roubles in budget funds to develop and produce, perform? The answer is obvious – they didn’t. Were these incidents reported to the self-appointed ruler? Of course not."

Background: 

  • On the afternoon of 26 February, it became known that explosions occurred at the Machulishchy airbase in Minsk Oblast in Belarus in the morning. There was information about a damaged Russian aircraft.
  • Alexander Azarov, Head of the BYPOL initiative, said that Belarusian partisans are involved in this sabotage.
  • Later, the media posted satellite photos of the plane before and after the incident.
  • Journalists compared satellite photos and concluded that black spots appeared on the wings of the plane after the incident. At the same time, they could not confirm the damage to the plane, as the spots could be just a visual effect caused, for example, by snow on the wings.
  • On 1 March, Belarusian Defence Ministry published a video of an allegedly undamaged A-50 aircraft in Machulishchy moving along on the runway at night.
  • On 2 March, monitoring groups reported that the Russian A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, which was damaged as a result of a drone attack, flew from Belarus to Russia for repairs.

