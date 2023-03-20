Ukraine's Defence Forces kill 700 Russian soldiers and destroy 16 armoured combat vehicles on 19 March

Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces have killed 700 Russian military personnel and destroyed nine Russian artillery systems, 16 armoured combat vehicles, five tanks and other units of Russian military equipment.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

approximately 165,610 (+700) military personnel,

3,537 (+5) tanks,

6,869 (+16) armoured combat vehicles,

2,577 (+9) artillery systems,

507 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

270 (+2) air defence systems,

305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

290 (+0) helicopters,

2,160 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs,

907 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,416 (+8) vehicles and tankers,

265 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

