All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Forces kill 700 Russian soldiers and destroy 16 armoured combat vehicles on 19 March

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 20 March 2023, 06:52
Ukraine's Defence Forces kill 700 Russian soldiers and destroy 16 armoured combat vehicles on 19 March

Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces have killed 700 Russian military personnel and destroyed nine Russian artillery systems, 16 armoured combat vehicles, five tanks and other units of Russian military equipment.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 165,610 (+700) military personnel,
  • 3,537 (+5) tanks,
  • 6,869 (+16) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,577 (+9) artillery systems,
  • 507 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 270 (+2) air defence systems,
  • 305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 290 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,160 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 907 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,416 (+8) vehicles and tankers,
  • 265 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: