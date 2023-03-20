All Sections
Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine as MiG jet takes off in Belarus

Iryna BalachukMonday, 20 March 2023, 09:43
On the morning of 20 March, the authorities issued an air-raid warning throughout Ukraine as a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles took off in Belarus.The danger lasted more than 1.5 hours.

Source: alerts.in.ua, Ukraine’s air-raid warnings map; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: At 09:09, sirens began to sound in a number of central oblasts and the capital. A few minutes later, the air-raid warnings spread to the entire territory of the country.

The sound of sirens signifies the threat of missile and air strikes. It is essential to go to a shelter at the time the sirens sound.

Belaruski Hajun monitoring media outlet reported that at 09:00, a Russian Aerospace Forces MiG-31K, which can carry Kinzhal missiles, took off from Machulishchy airfield, and at 08:58, an escort fighter took off from Baranavichy airfield.

Update: At 10:41, the all-clear was given. The danger lasted more than 1.5 hours.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

