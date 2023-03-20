All Sections
Kremlin claims Putin did not take ICC warrant for his arrest to heart

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 20 March 2023, 12:08
Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, has commented on the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court, stating that it was yet another hostile display towards Russia.

Source: Russian state-owned media RIA Novosti

Quote: "We observe so many openly hostile displays against both our country and our president in the world that, of course, we register them, but if each of these displays of hostility is taken to heart, surely nothing good will come of it."

Details: According to the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, the most important thing is that Vladimir Putin himself continues to work.

Background:

  • On 17 March, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs.
  • Ukraine is not a party to the Rome Statute, an international agreement based on which the International Criminal Court was founded and operates. However, Ukraine has allowed the International Criminal Court to investigate crimes on its territory.  
  • There are 123 states that are parties to the Rome Statute, including states in South America and about half of the states of Africa, so formally they must pay attention to the warrants issued by the ICC.
  • China, India, Belarus, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan, among others, have not signed or ratified the statute. Like the United States, Russia signed the charter but later withdrew its signature.

