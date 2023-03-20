Ukrainian soldier known as Businka downs 2 Russian drones in 5 minutes using assault rifle

A soldier of the 111th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade (Luhansk Oblast), who goes by the alias of Businka (Bead), shot down two Russian reconnaissance drones with an assault rifle in 5 minutes.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The 21-year-old fighter told the press how he shot down two Russian reconnaissance drones with an assault rifle in 5 minutes.

Quote: "When they [drones – ed.] fly low, it is easy to shoot them down. The main thing is to know how your weapon is aimed."

