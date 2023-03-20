All Sections
"Big Bang miniature": Ukrainian State Border Guards blow up Russian fortified position

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 20 March 2023, 12:58
Big Bang miniature: Ukrainian State Border Guards blow up Russian fortified position

State Border Guards have destroyed a platoon stronghold of the occupiers along with ammunition on the Kupiansk front, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine 

Quote: "Air reconnaissance troops of the State Border Guard found a pile of garbage [Russian stronghold – ed.] on the Kupiansk front the other day.

Then they found moving garbage. And to make sure the garbage does not crawl out of that pile, they used the artillery."

Details: It is reported that as a result of coordinated actions of aerial reconnaissance and an artillery unit, an enemy platoon stronghold was destroyed, along with the ammunition.

