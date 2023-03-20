Ukraine's Security Service detains traitor who passed intelligence on Ukrainian Armed Forces to Russia and waited for Odesa occupation

Law enforcers have exposed and detained a Russian intelligence asset who had been passing information on the Ukrainian Armed Forces and waiting for the occupation of Odesa.

Details: The traitor turned out to be a former law enforcement officer [as UP sources state, the defendant had served in one of the departments of the State Service for Combating Economic Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs from 2009 to 2013 – ed.] who had been recruited by a ranking member of the Russian FSB after the start of the full-scale invasion.

On the instructions of the aggressor, his accomplice collected intelligence regarding the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The SSU said Russia’s "zone of special attention" included intelligence on the Black Sea Sich, a newly created volunteer battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To gather intelligence, the Russian accomplice made an appointment for an interview with the battalion’s leadership, ostensibly to join the unit.

"Under the cover" of this story, he conducted the covert photographic recording of the military formation location and analysed the psychology of the commander to try and recruit him.

The SSU officers reportedly gradually documented the criminal activities of the Russian collaborator and detained him while he was performing a reconnaissance mission.

According to the investigation, the traitor, on his own initiative, contacted the Russian secret service and offered assistance in the war against Ukraine.

The SSU notes that the man wrote a statement addressed to the Internal Minister of Russia, asking him to consider his candidacy for a senior position in the "Department of Economic Security and Anti-Corruption in Odesa Oblast'' in case oblast is occupied.

In addition, law enforcement officers found out that the Russian accomplice adjusted the repeated air attacks after the missile strikes on the city, observing the consequences of these strikes.

During the search, the SSU seized a cell phone containing evidence of communication with the aggressor.

The detainee was served with a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law.

The court imposed on the man a pretrial restraint in the form of detention without bail, as the prosecutor's office said.

