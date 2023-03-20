We do not have 100,000 military casualties, it is impossible – Ukraine's Secretary of National Security

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, has denied media information about the alleged 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since the beginning of the full-scale war with Russia.

Source: Danilov in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Details: On 5 March, the well-known US magazine Politico reported that, according to the American military officials' estimations, upwards of 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed or wounded in the year-long war.

Danilov stated that this is not true.

Quote: "I declare with full responsibility that we do not have 100,000 casualties among the military. It is impossible. This is confidential information during wartime, but 100,000 [killed – ed.] is completely untrue."

More details: The exact number, as the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council noted, is known only to the Ukrainian military and the president.

According to Danilov, the ratio of losses is currently 1 to 7, 1 to 8, and in some cases 1 to 10 in favour of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Quote: "We knew how to fight after the war in 2014, and Russia did not have such a thing. Their losses were simply insane on many fronts."

Background: NATO estimated that Russia loses 1,500 soldiers in the fights in Ukraine daily. This number includes both killed and wounded personnel.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!