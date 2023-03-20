2 Russian reconnaissance drones downed in Mykolaiv Oblast

On the afternoon of 20 March, Ukraine's air defence forces downed two Russian Supercam S350 reconnaissance drones.

Source: Air Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "Russian occupation forces are continuing to deploy unmanned aerial vehicles to conduct aerial reconnaissance in southern Ukraine.

Between 16:00 and 16:30 on 20 March, Air Command Pivden (South) forces and equipment destroyed two Russian Supercam S350 reconnaissance drones in Mykolaiv Oblast."

Details: Supercam S350 UAVs are designed for aerial photography to create highly detailed digital maps, as well as for remote aerial monitoring of terrain and various targets.

