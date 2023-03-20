All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


2 Russian reconnaissance drones downed in Mykolaiv Oblast

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 20 March 2023, 23:59
2 Russian reconnaissance drones downed in Mykolaiv Oblast

On the afternoon of 20 March, Ukraine's air defence forces downed two Russian Supercam S350 reconnaissance drones.

Source: Air Command Pivden (South) on Facebook 

Quote: "Russian occupation forces are continuing to deploy unmanned aerial vehicles to conduct aerial reconnaissance in southern Ukraine.

Between 16:00 and 16:30 on 20 March, Air Command Pivden (South) forces and equipment destroyed two Russian Supercam S350 reconnaissance drones in Mykolaiv Oblast."

Details: Supercam S350 UAVs are designed for aerial photography to create highly detailed digital maps, as well as for remote aerial monitoring of terrain and various targets.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
18:32
Ukraine's Armed Forces hit Russian command posts, ammunition storage point and artillery unit – General Staff
18:19
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine
All News