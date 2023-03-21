All Sections
Verkhovna Rada appoints two ministers and Deputy Prime Minister

Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 12:36
Verkhovna Rada appoints two ministers and Deputy Prime Minister

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Oksen Lisovyi to the post of Minister for Education and Science of Ukraine. Mykhailo Fedorov was once again appointed as Minister for Digital Transformation and Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Kamyshin as Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

Source: Member of parliament from the Holos (Voice) political party, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, on Telegram

Details: Lisovyi's candidacy was supported by 313 parliamentarians at the plenary session on 21 March.

 

The Rada appointed Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology – Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov – by 311 votes.

Oleksandr Kamyshin was appointed as Minister for Strategic Industries by 312 votes.

Background

  • At its meeting on 20 March, the Ukrainian Parliament dismissed three ministers: Serhii Shkarlet, Minister for Education and Science, Pavlo Riabkin, Minister for Strategic Industries, and Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister for Digital Transformation.
  • The Cabinet of Ministers explained that Mykhailo Fedorov would be re-appointed as a minister and take on additional responsibilities besides digitalisation. His title would change to Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Education, Science and Technology Development, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

