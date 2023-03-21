All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians deploy Kalibr carriers in Black Sea

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 21 March 2023, 17:14
Russians deploy Kalibr carriers in Black Sea

There are 12 Russian Federation warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including two carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

Source: Operational Command South on Facebook

Details: As of 16:00, the number of Russian ships in the Black Sea has reportedly almost doubled.

Advertisement:

The number of missile carriers has also increased. There are two surface ships on combat duty that can carry up to 16 Kalibr cruise missiles. 

According to Operational Command South, the threat of missile strikes is severe.

Previously: On the evening of 20 March, Russian cruise missiles were destroyed as they were being transported by rail in Russian-occupied Dzhankoi in the north of Crimea.

Reference: Kalibr cruise missiles are designed to be launched from surface ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Their range is over 2,500 kilometres for ground targets and 375 kilometres for sea targets.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: